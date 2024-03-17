Aamir Khan is 'extremely involved person' says Laapataa Ladies writer; calls Kiran Rao 'down-to-earth'

Kiran Rao returned to her director's chair with Laapataa Ladies after a significant hiatus. Backed by Aamir Khan’s production house, the film received rave reviews with unwavering support and love from critics and audiences alike. In addition to this, several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, and others also offered effusive praises to the film. In a recent interview, one of the important writers of Laapataa Ladies, Sneha Desai, spoke about Aamir and Kiran and called them 'down-to-earth.'

Laapataa Ladies' writes praises Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

In an interview with Indian Express, Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai opened up about her work experience with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

She said, “I had one of the finest working experiences and learning curves of my life with Aamir sir and Kiran ma'am. They are such hands-on producers and extremely down-to-earth and intelligent. They are also very sensitive, they exactly know what they want… what they want to say."

Desai further added, "They respect your creative freedom and ideas, they are willing to engage in dialogue, they agree to disagree, so it was a very democratic process. Anybody who says that Aamir sir is an interfering person is completely wrong; he is an extremely involved person.” FYI: Aamir has co-produced Laapataa Ladies."

Sneha also added that Aamir is very passionate about how his production shapes up and is willing to go to any length to give you the kind of production value that you seek as a writer.

Sneha Desai on Laapataa Ladies story

Speaking about the story of Laapataa Ladies, Sneha Desai stated, “The story spoke so beautifully to us because even though it was set in the heartland of India, it was primarily the story of any woman. You place it in an urban milieu and it would still call out to you, you place it in a dark milieu and it would still call out to you."

She continued that it is the universal theme of empowering women, of following your dreams, of finding yourself when you have lost track of your dreams and aspirations that called out to us and decided that they wanted to say a lot of things through their characters and this story.

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies was released in the theaters on March 1. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

