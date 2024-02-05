Aamir Khan is ready to act again; expresses wish to do 'age-appropriate' romantics after Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s journey in the industry started with playing minor roles in films like Yaadoon Ki Baraat and Madhosh. But when he was given the opportunity to showcase his talent, he created history and was later crowned with the title of ‘Mr. Perfectionist’. But his fans started missing him a little too much in the past months. Well, the good news is that the ace actor has resumed work after taking a brief hiatus.

Aamir Khan resumes work after a two-year break

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao were in a recent chat with News18 wherein they spoke about their professional and personal fronts. When the Rang De Basanti actor was asked about his break from work since his last release Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, the actor said, “I had taken a short break because I wanted to spend time with my family. I was busy with my work for so many years. I have made good use of the last two years. I spent a lot of time with my family and tried to build a strong connection with everyone,” Khan said adding that he is ready to work again and has also begun shooting for his next film from February 1.

Aamir Khan wants to do ‘age-appropriate’ role in romantic movies

During the same chat, the Dangal actor expressed his desire to return to the big screen with films that touch his heart and soul. He said, “Jo kahani mujhey pasand aati hai mai vo he karta hu. Jaise mai pehle kaam kar raha tha mai waise he karunga. Jo cheez mere dil ko chuu legi mai karna chahunga. (The stories that I like, I do those only. I will work just like the way I used to earlier. The things that touch my heart, I would love to do them.)”

Further on, the actor expressed his eagerness to work in actor genres in the industry. When asked if he will still be seen in romantic movies, the 3 Idiots star opined, “Iss age me agar suitable kahaani hogi... Iss age me romance thoda uncommon hota hai. Toh kahaani k hisaab se mai suit karunga character me toh kyun nahi karna chaunga. Har genre karna chunga but age-wise thoda suitable hona chahiye. Suddenly mai 18 saal ka ho gaya hu, von hi karna chahunga. (If that’s suitable at this age. Romance is a bit uncommon at this age. But if I suit the character according to the story, I would like to do that. I would love to do all genres but it should be suitable. Suddenly I become an 18-year-old, I wouldn’t like to do that.)”

Aamir Khan talks about working with his ex-wife Kiran Rao despite their divorce

While sitting next to each other in the same interview, the actor responded how he and Kiran Rao make it work even after parting ways. With a smile, Khan said, “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai? (Has it been said by any doctor that once you are divorced, you immediately turn into enemies?)”

Thanking Rao for coming into his life and building things professionally and in personal life with him, the actor stated, “Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. We are like a family. (We are connected on a human and emotional level and we will be like this always.)”

