Aamir Khan’s epic reply to working with Kiran Rao post-divorce is the coolest thing on the internet today

Aamir Khan is definitely one of the most skilled actors in Bollywood. He has shown time and again that he can create incredible films, whether it's through his acting or producing. Not only is he successful in his professional life, but his personal life also grabs attention. We've witnessed his friendly bond with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, on numerous occasions. The latest example was at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. However, during a recent event, when asked about collaborating with Kiran post-divorce, the Dhoom 3 star had a fantastic response.

Aamir Khan on working with Kiran Rao after the divorce

At a recent event, Aamir Khan was asked about working with Kiran Rao post their divorce. Known for his witty replies, the actor jokingly said, “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai? (Has it been said by any doctor that once you are divorced, you immediately turn into enemies?)

He further said that he considers himself fortunate that Kiran came into his life and their journey has been quite fulfilling. “Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. We are like a family.”

On Aamir Khan’s statement, Kiran Rao added that they enjoy working together and with each other. To which Aamir also joked that she even scolds him sometimes and that’s fun.

Kiran Rao reveals Aamir Khan wanted to play Ravi Kishan’s character in Laapataa Ladies

In a recent interview with The Week, Kiran Rao gearing up for the upcoming Laapataa Ladies, shed light on Aamir Khan's potential special appearance in Laapataa Ladies. Kiran revealed that Aamir expressed genuine interest in the role and the duo even engaged in extensive discussions regarding him portraying the character of Manohar, eventually taken up by Ravi Kishan.

According to Kiran, Aamir was deeply enamored with the character and even went as far as conducting costume and makeup tests, showcasing his interest in the role. Kiran acknowledged Aamir's commendable performance during the audition process, describing him as "really good, obviously."

