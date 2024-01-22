Aamir Khan reaches Kutch to support friend's family after their daughter's tragic demise; says 'Bahut dukh hua sun ke'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Aamir Khan recently participated in the joyous wedding celebrations of his daughter Ira, who got married to Nupur Shikhare. After sharing moments of happiness with his family, the actor is now in Kutch, Gujarat, to support a friend's family during a time of sorrow. Aamir flew to Kutch due to the unfortunate demise of his close friend Mahavir Chad's daughter, showing his solidarity and offering condolences in times of grief.

Aamir Khan extends his heartfelt condolences on sad demise of his dear friend's daughter

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently chartered a plane to fly down to Kutch in Gujarat to offer support to his friend Mahavir Chad's family. Tragically, Mahavir Chad's daughter lost her life in a road accident in Kotai village. In a video circulating on social media,

Aamir expressed his sorrow, saying, "Mai achanak aa gaya kyuki mujhe dukh bhari khabar mili kal. Humare bhaut kareebi dost hain Dana Bhai kotai gaav mein, Bhuj ke nazdeek. Lagaan ke time par jab hum log aaye the, yha ek saal the hum log. 6 machine shooting ke time main tha yaha. Dana Bhai ne bahut help kia that hum logo ki; ekdum family relation ho gaya tha. Kal mujhe pata chala unki family mein thoda loss ho gaya; unki beti ki death ho gayi accident mein. Mujhe sunke bahut dukh hua to isliye main unke parivar ko milne aaya tha".

Advertisement

(I suddenly came here because I received sad news yesterday. Our very close friend, Dana Bhai, is from Kotai village near Bhuj. During the time of Lagaan, when we were here for about a year, we shot for six months. Dana Bhai helped us a lot; it became like a family relationship. Yesterday, I found out about a loss in his family; his daughter passed away in an accident. I felt despondent after hearing this, so I came here to meet his family.)

He further adds, "Wo mera bhaut azzez hai mere bahut nazdeek hai Dana Bhai. Actually main South mein tha jab mujhe pata chala to phir main plan change karke yaha aaya. Zindagi ka bharosa nahi hota, hum sabko jana hai ek din toh esa dukh ka jo samay hota hai....mujhe bahut dukh hua sun ke, toh mujhe laga mujhe unse milna hai, unke sath baithna hai, unhe gale lagana hai. Koi bhi maa baap apne bacche ko khota hai to bahut mushkil hota hai".

(Upon hearing the heartbreaking news while in the South, I altered my plans and came here. Life is unpredictable, and everyone has to face such sorrowful moments eventually. In times of grief, I wanted to stand by my friend, sit with him, and offer my support. Losing a child is an incredibly challenging experience for any parent)

Aamir Khan's work front

Aamir Khan, who recently starred in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, is currently immersed in his upcoming project titled Sitaare Zameen Par, an exhilarating sports drama directed by RS Prasanna. The film, which begins shooting in February, also features Genelia Deshmukh.

Simultaneously, Aamir is set to embark on the production of Lahore: 1947 in February, a partition drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol in the lead role. The groundwork for the film has already commenced in Mumbai to recreate the bygone era, with multiple expansive sets depicting India during the partition being erected.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat shares 'happy memories' from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding; see PICS