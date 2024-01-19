Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat shares 'happy memories' from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding; see PICS

Ira Khan, the radiant daughter of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, recently embarked on a spellbinding journey into matrimony with Nupur Shikhare. Their matrimonial odyssey kicked off with the solemnity of a legal union on January 3, followed by a vibrant and picturesque celebration in the enchanting city of Udaipur. The crescendo of their joyous union reached its pinnacle with a resplendent reception in Mumbai, setting the town abuzz with admiration and animated discussions about the magical affair.

Amidst the virtual deluge of ceremony snapshots, it's the unseen and personal moments that genuinely embody the essence of the celebration. Nikhat Hegde, Aamir Khan's sister, graciously unveiled these exquisite moments, weaving together a seamless tapestry of familial warmth, affection, jubilation, and unrestrained happiness.

Aamir Khan's sister drops unseen pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Nikhat Hegde has recently treated her Instagram followers to a delightful collection of heartwarming moments from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding and reception. These pictures showcase the family's close-knit bonds, capturing Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Reena Datta, Kiran Rao, Azad, Junaid Khan, Pritam Shikhare and the guests joyfully dancing, singing, and reveling in the happiness of the occasion. One particularly striking image features the legendary actress Rekha, looking ethereal and adding a touch of grace to the celebration.

Accompanying the post, she captioned, "So many more happy memories from Ira Nupur wedding!!"

Take a look: