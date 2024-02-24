Aamir Khan recalls inspirational encounter with Amitabh Bachchan during QSQT shoot: 'It was a lesson'

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Both of them have had decades-long careers and several acclaimed blockbusters under their name. In a recent interview, Khan recalled an incident during the shoot of his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He saw Big B rehearsing for a scene for a film.

In an interview with ABP Conclave, Aamir Khan spoke about the shooting of his debut movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He recalled an incident involving Amitabh Bachchan that worked as a 'lesson' for him. It took place at the Film City. Khan said: "I was in the makeup room with my cousin Nusat, Raj Zutshi and Reena (Dutta). Outside the makeup room, the shooting of another film was underway. We could hear an actor rehearsing his lines almost 100,200 times."

Khan stated that witnessing someone like Bachchan doing his work diligently left an impact on him. "At that time, as a newcomer to the industry, witnessing a superstar like Amitji rehearse so extensively, work so diligently and maintain such a focus left a lasting impression on me", he added.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor said that Big B gave 8 to 10 takes for a long scene and then asked the film's director Prakash Mehra if he spoke too fast. It was a lesson for me that there is no end to rehearsals. He concluded by saying that even greats like Charlie Chaplin used to rehearse 200 and 300 times.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2022 drama film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, was an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Upon release, it met with mostly positive reviews but underperformed at the box office. He will be next seen in Sitare Zameen Par and is also producing Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore: 1947 with Sunny Deol and Ali Fazal.

Bachchan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD.

