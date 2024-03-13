Aamir Khan says THIS as he wishes to promote new talents in Hindi film industry

After Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan hasn't announced his next film as an actor but he is coming up with back-to-back films as a producer. His latest production Laapataa Ladies released on March 1 and his next film Sitaare Zameen Par is gearing up for release on Christmas 2024. Soon after that, Lahore 1947 is expected to be released on Republic Day 2025. As Aamir gets consistent as a producer, he has expressed his interest in promoting young and new actors in Bollywood.

Aamir Khan wants to promote young actors in Bollywood

During a recent fan interaction on Instagram, Aamir Khan talked about the importance of the audience's support for small films with new and emerging actors. "I really want to promote young and new actors, if you like a movie and it doesn't have stars in it, then do support it because it greatly benefits good films and the film industry,"

Talking about the positive response his recent production Laapataa Ladies received, Aamir shared that the film successfully launched three new actors, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava.

The superstar and filmmaker also talked about Sitaare Zameen Par and shared that the Christmas release will be a thorough entertainer. "The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh," he said.

More about Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore 1947

Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Genelia Deshmukh has been finalized as the female lead of Sitaare Zameen Par. The shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be an extensive schedule of 70 to 80 working days, making it one of Aamir's fastest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.

Talking about Lahore 1947, the film brings Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Santoshi together after 30 years. Both of them earlier worked together in the 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna which also featured Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon. However, this time Aamir is turning producer for the film.

Lahore 1947 stars Sunny Deol in the lead along with Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. Sunny's son Karan came on board for the film recently and will be seen playing a character named Javed.