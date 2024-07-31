Aamir Khan poses with son Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and others in UNSEEN PIC from Maharaj success bash

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, made his significant debut with the film Maharaj, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and others in prominent roles. The movie premiered on Netflix and received positive reviews from both fans and critics. Junaid garnered special acclaim for his debut role, making his father proud and continuing his legacy on screen.

With two more projects in the pipeline, Junaid did not take time off to celebrate the success of Maharaj. However, his father, Aamir, ensured to celebrate his son's stellar debut, and pictures from the celebration are currently going viral on social media.

Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Maharaj team are all smiles in unseen picture

An unseen picture from the success celebration is making rounds on social media. In the image, Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Panday, and Maharaj director Siddharth P. Malhotra can be seen posing for a selfie, all smiling.

The cheerful picture suggests that the celebrations were top-notch. Everyone donned casual attire yet looked their best as they gathered to celebrate Junaid's powerful debut and look forward to more to come.

Check out the picture here:

Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan, following his debut, has two more projects lined up. He has already completed filming his second project and is currently busy with the third one.

His second project features Sai Pallavi and is produced by Aamir Khan's production house. The film, titled Ek Din, has been shot in Japan.

Additionally, Junaid is set to star in a romantic comedy with Khushi Kapoor, though official details are yet to be disclosed. Reports indicate that they have finished the first phase of shooting in Mumbai and are moving to the Delhi NCR region for the next phase.

Concurrently, Aamir Khan has started filming his new movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, with Genelia D'Souza. According to a Hindustan Times report, Khan aims to address another societal stigma in Sitaare Zameen Par, similar to what he did in Taare Zameen Par.

This heartfelt story focuses on Down Syndrome, aiming to sensitively depict the experiences of those affected and advocate for their equal treatment.

