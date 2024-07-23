EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to perform at NCPA after success of his debut film Maharaj

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made an impressive debut with Maharaj. His nuanced portrayal of Karsandas Mulji was well-received by the audiences in Siddharth P Malhotra’s directorial. After basking under the success of his debut film, the star kid chose to remain fully immersed in his lined-up projects.

Amidst a busy schedule, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Junaid Khan will be performing a play at the NCPA theater.

Junaid Khan to perform at NCPA despite busy schedule after Maharaj's release

Even before making his big Bollywood debut, Aamir Khan's son honed his skills with a solid foundation in theater that spanned over seven years. Needless to say, his experience has contributed significantly to his screen presence as well. Meanwhile, there have already been a lot of reports suggesting that Junaid Khan is keeping it busy after the release of Maharaj.

Despite his packed shooting schedule, he has managed to carve out time for an upcoming play which will be performed at the NCPA theater on September 1. While details about the show are still forthcoming, it promises to be a must-watch for all his fans.

A source close to Junaid also shared with us, "Junaid shows exceptional dedication to his craft. Despite his busy schedule with consecutive shoots, he consistently carves out time for rehearsals and no miss to his performance at NCPA play."

Advertisement

About Maharaj

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Maharaj is a period-drama film narrating the story of a social reformer, Karsandas Mulji (Junaid Khan) who sought answers regarding social customs and rituals since childhood. As he grows up, he learns how a religious leader named JJ (Jaideep Ahlawat) is s*xually exploiting women while making false promises of salvation. Released in June, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Junaid Khan's work front

On the work front, Junaid already has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. Firstly, he has an untitled film alongside Sai Pallavi that was shot amidst the tranquil landscapes of Japan. According to reports, the film is set to capture the scenic landscape of Sapporo; a location that has never been seen on the big screens before. The shoot for the film has already been completed.

In addition to this, he also a romantic-comedy film alongside Khushi Kapoor which is being directed by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ulajh song Shaukan OUT: Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah’s crackling chemistry steals the show in this peppy number