Aamir Khan says he will continue to make films like Laapataa Ladies as he celebrates 59th birthday with media

Aamir Khan, who turned 59 today, celebrated his birthday with the media and the team of his latest production, Laapataa Ladies. Speaking during the meet and greet, Aamir expressed his gratitude for the positive response the film has received from the audience. The superstar and producer also said that he will continue to make similar movies in the future.

Aamir Khan's latest production, Laapataa Ladies, which marked the comeback of Kiran Rao as a director after the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat, has received appreciation from its target audience. Expressing his gratitude towards the audience, the superstar and producer said, "I want to thank everyone for supporting this film. In the future, we will keep making such films and hope you keep supporting us."

"The kind of love that we've got from the audience for this film is heartwarming. On this special day, I want to thank the audience and media," he added

Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies successfully launched three new actors, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava. During a recent fan interaction on Instagram, Aamir shared that he wants to promote new talent in Bollywood, but he'll need support from the audience for that. "I really want to promote young and new actors; if you like a movie and it doesn't have stars in it, then do support it because it greatly benefits good films and the film industry," he said.

As an actor, Aamir Khan has not yet announced his next film, but he has two major films lined up as a producer. Aamir's next production, Sitaare Zameen Par, with Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, is slated to release on Christmas 2024. Speaking about the film during his online interaction with fans, he said, "The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh."

After that, his next production, Lahore 1947, is expected to hit cinemas on Republic Day 2025. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead along with Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

