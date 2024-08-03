Aamir Khan‘s Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary gives an update on it’s sequel Sitaare Zameen Par: ‘It’s going to be…’

Darsheel Safary made the hearts of the audiences win with his film Taare zameen Par in 2007. He performed the role of a student suffering with dyslexia and starred alongside Aamir Khan. Their bond was also highly praised and people are awaiting to see them together in the supposed sequel to TZP, Sitaare Zameen Par which will release this year. The duo also recently united for an ad shoot and received praises. Now, Darsheel opened up on his bond with Aamir Khan and mentioned how he is slowly coming to terms that Darsheel has all grown up. He also gave an update on Sitaare Zameen Par.

In an interview with ETimes, When asked about a potential sequel to Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary provided an update, stating that it’s going to be an amazing film, which is Aamir Khan’s promise. "It’s going to be an amazing film that is Aamir sir’s promise," he said.

Talking about his bond with Aamir Khan, the actor said, “Aamir sir is slowly coming to terms with how I have grown up so fast. I remember one small moment when I asked for a black coffee recently on the set of the ad film. He was discussing something with somebody and suddenly he gave me a surprised glare and said, “What?”

Darsheel shared that he initially couldn't understand and asked Aamir Khan if he had done something wrong. Aamir responded by saying 'no' and then looked at the director, remarking that he had grown up. Darsheel explained that this incident reflects how their relationship has evolved over the years, from watching him drink chocolate milk on the sets of Taare Zameen Par to seeing him order black coffee 16 years later.

Advertisement

He added that there is an unspoken bond and chemistry with Aamir Khan on camera that he hasn't experienced with anyone else. He said that working with Aamir brings a certain ease, allowing him to switch off his mind and follow his lead. He also admitted feeling greedy at times, wanting to work more with Aamir. Nonetheless, he enjoyed reconnecting with him during their recent shoot, as always.

Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary first appeared together in Taare Zameen Par, where Aamir portrayed a mentor to Darsheel’s character, a young student with dyslexia. Darsheel was just 10 years old at the time. Months back, Aamir also reconnected with Tisca Chopra, who played Darsheel’s mother in the film, at his daughter Ira’s wedding.

After Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel starred in films such as Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon, and Midnight's Children.

ALSO READ: WATCH: When Aamir Khan knew Darsheel Safary was Taare Zameen Par’s Ishaan in first audition shot: 'Usne dialogue bhi nahi bola tha'