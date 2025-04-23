Is Kim Ji Soo planning K-drama comeback? Actor returns home 4 years after school violence and bullying scandal

After spending several years away from the public spotlight due to a deeply controversial past, actor Kim Ji Soo has now quietly returned to South Korea, sparking renewed discussion around his career and public image.

Back in 2021, Kim Ji Soo was embroiled in a major scandal after multiple allegations surfaced accusing him of school violence, bullying, s*xual harassment, and assault. The backlash was swift and severe, with public opinion turning sharply against the rising star. His management agency at the time swiftly terminated his contract, and he was replaced in the KBS historical drama River Where the Moon Rises. Soon after, Kim Ji Soo enlisted in the military, effectively stepping away from both the industry and the spotlight.

By 2023, however, the actor made a quiet re-entry into the entertainment scene, this time overseas. He starred in a Philippine drama and signed with a local agency, suggesting that he was seeking a fresh start away from the Korean limelight. Around the same time, Kim publicly shared that his main accuser had since forgiven him, hinting at a desire to move forward and rebuild his life and career.

Now, in April 2025, fans have spotted signs that the actor may be preparing for something more. On April 22, Kim Ji Soo shared a casual TikTok video of himself strolling by the Han River, conversing in English with someone off-camera. The next day, on April 23, he posted a carousel of photos on social media with the geotag ‘Seoul, Korea,’ showing serene moments of him enjoying the riverside scenery. These posts officially confirmed his return to South Korea after years of absence.

The actor’s reappearance has led to mixed reactions. While some netizens remain skeptical or critical, others have welcomed him back with open arms, expressing hope that he might resume his acting career in his home country. Many fans also praised his calm and low-key demeanor, noting that his return lacked the typical PR spectacle often associated with celebrity comebacks. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding any upcoming Korean projects for Kim Ji Soo, but the buzz surrounding his return is undeniable.

