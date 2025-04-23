Heads of State Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines as MI6 agent in John Cena and Idris Elba's Action-Comedy

Heads of State's first trailer is finally out, and it promises to take the audience on a wild yet laughter-filled ride. The high-octane action-comedy features John Cena as U.S. President and Idris Elba as the UK Prime Minister, who must set aside their rivalry to save the world and fight the "worst security breach in history." The trailer shows them exchanging a ton of banter while trying to fight a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary.

Their first joint diplomatic trip together is violently disrupted when they are attacked on a plane. Priyanka Chopra Jonas as MI6 agent Noel Bisset comes to their rescue along with another ally played by Jack Quaid, who helps arm the global leaders as they begin to form a bond.

The two leaders find themselves fighting for their lives with minimal allies, but plenty of guns and explosions. In the trailer, PeeCee tells the two leaders that a lot of people want them dead, and her job is to deliver them to the most secure location on the continent.

Without any backup, she is seen fighting goons with guns and grenades in the action-packed movie. Will she succeed or fail in her mission? The audience will get the answer on July 2 when Heads of State premieres on Prime Video.

The film's shooting began in May 2023 in London, almost three years after the project was first announced. It was later shot in Liverpool's St George's Hall, Trieste, and then Belgrade, Serbia.

Helmed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Harrison Query, Josh Appelbaum, and André Nemec, the film features an all-star ensemble cast including Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, and Paddy Considine.

The film reunites John Cena and Idris Elba after The Suicide Squad. The movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on the OTT platform.

