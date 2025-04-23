Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 6: Akshay Kumar's courtroom battle film set to earn Rs 3.5 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 6: Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 set its foot in cinemas on Good Friday. It follows the life story of Indian barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a courtroom battle against General Dyer while uncovering the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It looks to add Rs 3.5 crore to its kitty.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has been running in theaters for six days. Early estimates suggest that the Akshay Kumar-led movie will end up earning Rs 3.50 crore net business on the first Wednesday. This drop comes a day after the legal drama received a boost from Tuesday discount movie offers, which allowed the audience to buy cheaper tickets.

Kesari 2 earned Rs 4.50 crore on the fifth day at the box office. Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, the courtroom battle film has recorded a total collection of Rs 37.75 crore in the last five days. It is likely to remain under the Rs 45 crore mark at the box office.

Kesari Chapter 2, which also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, has been lagging behind in the box office race while competing with its holdover release, Jaat. Sunny Deol's actioner fetched Rs 46.25 crore in the first five days of its theatrical run.

The historical legal drama should improve its performance in the near future. It has a few more days to receive a holiday boost in its second weekend.

Kesari Chapter 2 hasn't been able to live up to the box office expectations set by its predecessor, Kesari. The 2019 release, which starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, performed better than its sequel back then.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

