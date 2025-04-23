Bollywood Newswrap, April 23: Aamir Khan on Bollywood’s low phase; Bhumi Pednekar breaks silence on movie with Imran Khan and more

Didn’t catch today’s entertainment highlights? No worries, we’ve got everything you need. From Aamir Khan opening up about Bollywood’s current slump to Bhumi Pednekar addressing the speculation around her potential collaboration with Imran Khan, here’s a brief look at the top Bollywood stories making waves today.

Advertisement

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 23, 2025:

1. Aamir Khan admits Bollywood is going through low phase and should learn from various industries: ‘There is lot of scope…’

Aamir Khan shed light on the struggles Bollywood is navigating through during its current downturn. He acknowledged that there’s significant potential for development and progress, yet firmly asserted that the quality of Hindi cinema stands strong alongside other global film industries.

2. Bhumi Pednekar breaks silence on rumors about being part of Imran Khan’s comeback movie: ‘I never speak of…’

Imran Khan's fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to Bollywood after nearly a decade. Rumors suggest that the actor will make his comeback with a project alongside Bhumi Pednekar. As Bhumi prepares for the release of The Royals, she was recently asked about the speculations regarding her on-screen pairing with Imran. However, she said, "I never speak of anything until it’s officially announced."

Advertisement

3. EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan should have invested in better security services, claims Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt

The shocking knife attack on Saif Ali Khan sent waves of concern through his family, friends, and the entire Bollywood fraternity, raising serious questions about celebrity safety. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Alia Bhatt’s half-brother, Rahul Bhatt, remarked that if he had the same level of fame as Saif, he would have prioritized investing in a top-tier security agency.

4. FACT CHECK: Does Yuzvendra Chahal call rumored GF RJ Mahvash ‘Meow’? The actual truth will leave you stunned

Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, recently sparked a frenzy online after revealing that someone had slid into her DMs and referred to her as “meow.” This cryptic remark led many netizens to speculate whether she was subtly hinting at Chahal. However, Mahvash took to her social media to address the chatter, cautioning people not to “manipulate” her words or jump to conclusions.

Advertisement

5. Abir Gulaal: Fawad Khan wants Vaani Kapoor to change THIS about herself; can you guess?

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor are teaming up for the first time in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal and have been actively promoting it over the past few days. During a lighthearted moment in one of their interactions, Fawad playfully pointed out one thing he wished Vaani would change about herself: her habit of overanalyzing herself.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar breaks silence on rumors about being part of Imran Khan’s comeback movie: ‘I never speak of…’