Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 14: Sunny Deol's movie completes two weeks of decent run; to enter third weekend

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 14: Jaat, which arrived in cinemas on April 10, 2025, has been a part of the box office race for two weeks now. Headlined by Sunny Deol in the lead role, the action drama marks his theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. After completing two weeks, Jaat will head towards its third weekend.

Jaat, jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, has remained a frontrunner at the Hindi box office. It initially competed with Sikandar and outperformed the latter in its theatrical run. After the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2, the mass action drama saw a downward trend at the box office.

Jaat, which had an extended four-day long opening weekend, will complete 14 days of its run today. Sunny Deol-starrer will then enter its second weekend while anticipating better hold during the holidays.

Featuring Randeep Hooda in the antagonist role, Jaat earned Rs 74.75 crore net business so far. Going by the mid-day trends, it will experience a minimal drop on the second Wednesday at the box office. It will cross the Rs 75 crore mark today.

Jaat marks Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni's directorial debut in Bollywood. It has earned appreciation for Sunny Deol's performance and high-octane action sequences, however, the film left many cinegoers disappointed with its half-baked narrative in the second half.

The makers of Jaat have announced the sequel to the action entertainer, Jaat 2. Meanwhile, after the theatrical run of the recently released movie, Sunny Deol will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial, Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan. Deol also has Border 2 with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan. It serves as the sequel to the cult classic war film, Border.

