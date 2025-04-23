The Royals: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter react to audience losing interest in romantic genre; ‘In the midst of all the testosterone...'

Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter are gearing up to headline the upcoming Netflix India series The Royals. The ensemble cast also includes notable names like Zeenat Aman, Chunky Pandey, and Sakshi Tanwar. During the trailer launch event, Bhumi and Ishaan were asked about the apparent drop in the number of romantic films being made today. Responding to the question, the actress expressed, "Romantic genre is not taken seriously, and in the midst of all the testosterone and everything, The Royals will be a breath of fresh air."

According to SCREEN, Bhumi Pednekar reflected on the decline of romantic films, noting that in the 90s, many superstars built their careers on love stories. She expressed concern that the romance genre is no longer taken seriously and highlighted the challenge actors face in convincingly portraying love with someone unfamiliar.

Bhumi mentioned that while it's unclear why fewer romantic scripts are being written, she believes such trends are seasonal. She described The Royals as a refreshing change amidst a wave of high-energy, action-heavy content and expressed hope that the series would spark renewed interest in love stories.

Ishaan Khatter also weighed in on the topic, remarking that the film industry goes through different phases. He suggested that the abundance of romantic films in the past may have led to creative stagnation, causing audiences to lose interest.

However, he believes that the noticeable absence of love stories in recent years has created a sense of longing for the genre. Ishaan encouraged viewers to support The Royals if they wish to see more romantic narratives make a comeback.

He further added that The Royals brings a refreshing twist to the romance genre, with its unique storyline centered around a royal and a commoner.

Ishaan pointed out that many initially assumed the series would be a period drama, but it has much more to offer. Expressing his enthusiasm for romantic roles, he shared that he has only been part of one tragic love story at the start of his career, and after seven years, working on The Royals has been an enjoyable experience.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on May 9.

