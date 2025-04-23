Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 14: Sunny Deol-starrer eyes Rs 1.40 crore net on 2nd Wednesday; to compete with new movies

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 14: Jaat stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film delves into the face-off between Deol and Hooda's respective characters, Jaat and Ranatunga. Jaat has finished two weeks of its run today. It looks to fetch Rs 1.40 crore on the second Wednesday.

Jaat, which features Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh of the Jat Regiment, has been performing on an average note since its release with the exceptions of holiday boost. It has been maintaining reasonable hold at the box office these days. According to early estimates, on Day 14, the mass action drama will earn in the range of Rs 1.4 crore net in India.

Also featuring Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan, Jaat recorded a net collection of Rs 1.70 crore on the second Tuesday. The total earnings of Sunny Deol-starrer stood at Rs 74.75 crore in the last 13 days.

Based on its performance, Jaat is expected to remain under the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It is Sunny Deol's second biggest release after his 2023 all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Jaat is currently competing with Karan Johar's co-production, Kesari Chapter 2, which has collected Rs 37.75 crore in five days so far.

In the third weekend, the high-octane actioner will get its new competition, Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi. Deol's movie will also run parallel to the upcoming re-release of the cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna. Both movies will arrive in cinemas on April 25, 2025.

Jaat is backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers which previously produced Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 2024 movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Can Sunny Deol's movie emerge as a successful venture? Let's wait and watch.

