Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins: Jaideep Ahlawat reveals ‘rare quality’ in co-star Saif Ali Khan; ‘This effortless way…’

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are set to star in the upcoming film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. The camaraderie between the duo has been visible throughout the promotions. Jaideep recently revealed a ‘rare quality’ in Saif. He mentioned that his co-star could ‘effortlessly’ change a conversation from intense to funny.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Jaideep Ahlawat had some kind words to say about his Jewel Thief co-star Saif Ali Khan. He complimented the latter’s sense of humor and ease. Jaideep said, “Saif has this effortless way of switching from deep conversations to quirky jokes without missing a beat.”

He further mentioned that Saif doesn’t make things too complicated. The Paatal Lok actor shared that his co-star does preparation but then goes with the flow and sees what happens in the moment. “That's a very rare quality,” he added.

In Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, Jaideep Ahlawat will be portraying the role of a crime lord, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a conman. The duo will team up for a high-stakes heist that involves stealing the Red Sun, Africa's most precious diamond.

The action-packed film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The cast also includes Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures. Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins will arrive on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

The trailer and a few songs from the soundtrack have already been released. A new track titled Lootera was dropped by the makers today, April 23, 2025. It has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics have been written by Kumaar. Neuman Pinto, Shilpa Rao, and Sachin-Jigar have lent their voices to the song. Lootera is centered around Saif Ali Khan’s character Rehan, a thief.

Watch the full song here!

Earlier, Jaideep Ahlawat impressed netizens with his dance moves in the song Jaadu, which quickly went viral on the internet. Jaadu also showcased Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta’s chemistry.

