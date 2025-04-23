Andor Season 2 Episode 3 Ending Explained: Did Mon Mothma’s Friend Tay Kolma Just Get Killed by the Rebellion?

The third episode of Andor Season 2 ends with a wedding celebration, but there’s more going on beneath the surface. The episode follows several key storylines, including Cassian stealing a TIE fighter, Bix hiding out on Mina-Rau, Syril Karn and Dedra Meero’s involvement in the ISB, and Mon Mothma hosting her daughter’s wedding on Chandrila.

While the festivities appear normal, a quiet but important moment happens when Mon’s old friend, Tay Kolma, shows up. He had helped her move money for the Rebellion in Andor Season 1, but things have changed as per Inverse.

Tay says her plan went off without a hitch, but he hints that he’s in trouble. His investments have failed, his wife has left, and he’s now carrying all the risk. He doesn’t threaten Mon directly, but the message is clear: he could expose her if he isn’t helped.

Mon Mothma quickly reaches out to Luthen Rael after talking with Tay. She tells Luthen that Tay is feeling the pressure, and he warns her that they need to find his price. She agrees to handle it but wants to wait until after the wedding. Later, as Tay is leaving the event, he discovers his usual driver is gone. Instead, Cinta, a Rebel ally, is waiting in the driver’s seat.

Cinta is on assignment for Luthen and has been working undercover since Season 1. As Tay gets in the vehicle, she exchanges a brief but tense glance with Vel, her partner and another Rebel operative. Vel looks worried but says nothing. The quiet exchange suggests that something serious is about to happen.

The scene strongly hints that Luthen has decided Tay is too dangerous to keep around. Rather than paying him off, Luthen may have sent Cinta to eliminate him. Vel seems to be aware of the plan, and based on her behavior, Mon Mothma may be as well. After Tay leaves, Mon is seen drinking and dancing freely, possibly to distract herself from what she now knows is happening.

The show doesn’t confirm Tay’s fate, but the clues are there. His sudden switch in drivers, Cinta’s mission, and the nervous glances all suggest that this was a planned hit.

The next arc of Andor season 2 jumps forward a year, so the immediate consequences of this scene won’t be shown right away. However, the possible assassination of Tay Kolma, an influential banker in Chandrila, could create major problems. If he disappears under suspicious circumstances, it might attract attention from the Empire.

