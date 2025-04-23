Is Kim Mu Jun dating Japanese show Caster co-star Nagano Mei? Actor's agency responds, 'The two are...'

Actor Kim Mu Jun, widely recognized for his roles in popular K-dramas such as My Dearest, Love All Play, and Nevertheless, is currently at the center of swirling rumors involving Japanese actress Nagano Mei. These rumors gained significant attention after a report emerged on April 23, 2025, from the Japanese media outlet Weekly Bunshun, which alleged that Nagano Mei was romantically involved with two men at once, one of whom was reportedly a fellow actor she had worked with.

According to the report, Nagano Mei was said to be having an affair with Tanaka Kei, a married Japanese actor who is a father of two children. Additionally, the report claimed that she was also romantically involved with a Korean actor she had recently co-starred with in a drama, further suggesting that the actress was balancing two simultaneous relationships.

As the report gained traction, speculation began to spread quickly about the identity of the Korean actor involved. Given that Nagano Mei is currently starring alongside Kim Mu Jun in the ongoing drama Caster, many fans and media outlets began to speculate that he might be the actor in question. The rumor of their alleged relationship stirred considerable attention, with some fans expressing disbelief and others raising concerns about the potential scandal.

In response to these reports, Kim Mu Jun’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, swiftly moved to address the allegations. The agency issued an official statement, firmly denying the rumors of a romantic relationship between the two actors. As quoted by Soompi, they clarified that “The two are just close colleagues,” and there is no truth to the dating rumors.

Despite the clear denial from the agency, the rumors have continued to spark widespread discussion on social media and among fans. Some have expressed support for Kim Mu Jun, praising his professionalism and dismissing the rumors, while others have questioned the nature of his relationship with Nagano Mei due to their collaboration on Caster. As of now, the situation remains fluid, with many waiting for further developments or additional statements from other involved parties.

Kim Mu Jun has previously maintained a relatively low profile in terms of his personal life, with most of his public attention focusing on his career and the roles he’s taken on in various dramas. With his popularity growing steadily, this sudden burst of attention due to the rumors has brought unwanted scrutiny to his personal affairs. For now, the actor appears to be focused on his work, continuing his role in Caster while managing the fallout from the rumors that have temporarily overshadowed his professional achievements.

