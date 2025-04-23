IVE's Jang Wonyoung’s 100 million KRW defamation case trial against Sojang postponed to June 4; know why

The ongoing legal saga involving controversial YouTuber Sojang continues to unfold, as the verdict in IVE member Jang Wonyoung's Starship Entertainment’s 100 million KRW damages lawsuit has now been delayed until June 4, 2025.

On April 23, 2025, Newsen reports, the 50th single judge of the Seoul Central District Court was supposed to deliver the first verdict in the defamation lawsuit against Sojang (referred to as person A), but it didn’t happen as planned.

Advertisement

Sojang, known for running the YouTube channel 탈덕수용소 (operator of Anti-Fandom Refuge), is accused of spreading malicious and unverified content targeting numerous K-pop artists, including IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, BTS, EXO, aespa, and Kang Daniel. These videos were reportedly circulated from October 2021 through June 2023.

The individual behind the channel, referred to in court documents as Person A, is said to have earned 250 million KRW through these defamatory actions. In January, the court handed down a sentence of two years in prison with a three-year probation period, emphasizing the seriousness of defamation and the lasting harm it causes to victims.

Despite the conviction, YouTuber Sojang has appealed both the sentence and the decision, showing no signs of backing down. In addition to the appeal, they have filed for a stay of execution and attempted to deposit 100 million won, potentially as part of the legal process.

Starship Entertainment’s lawsuit isn’t the only one in play. Jang Wonyoung herself filed a separate civil suit, also for 100 million KRW in damages. The court ruled partially in her favor, ordering the defendant to pay the full amount she requested.

Advertisement

The civil case from Starship Entertainment, which seeks to hold Sojang financially accountable for the reputational damage caused to its artists, remains active. The court’s final ruling on that matter is now expected in early June. The court of appeals decided that the defendant must pay 50 million won to the plaintiff. It wasn't a full win for the plaintiff, but they still succeeded in part.

This case has sparked widespread debate within the legal and entertainment communities about the consequences of online defamation, especially when amplified through monetized platforms.

ALSO READ: BTS tops April 2025 idol group brand reputation rankings; SEVENTEEN, IVE, SHINee among others in top 30 list