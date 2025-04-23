When Dia Mirza admitted she was ‘terrified’ to face camera in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju after 2-year hiatus

Dia Mirza, who was seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju alongside Ranbir Kapoor, spoke about why she didn’t appear in too many films during that time. The actress openly talked about being terrified and feared facing the camera after a two-year hiatus.

In an old conversation with the Indian Express, Dia Mirza explained that during this phase of her life, she wanted to portray good characters rather than stereotypical roles. She mentioned that she wasn't always satisfied with the scripts that came her way when asked why she was being missed on-screen.

The Kaafir actress also spoke about the sexism in the industry, highlighting that female actors are scrutinized at every step after they get married, whereas men rarely face such scrutiny. She pointed out that the roles offered to women were different, noting that men were never asked if they would return to work after marriage, but women were almost always asked this question.

Mirza had a long-standing association with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and was excited to work on Sanju. Following the recent launch of the film's teaser, Dia expressed that she felt her career as an actor would take a new direction with this project. She shared that she was playing Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanyata, in the biopic and was looking forward to the film's release.

Mirza also praised Rajkumar Hirani’s work, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented and compassionate director, who, according to her, brings out the true potential in actors.

She mentioned that her experiences working with Hirani had been wonderful, recalling her roles in Lage Raho Munna Bhai as Simran and now as Maanyata Dutt in Sanju.

Dia further shared that she had been nervous about facing the camera after a two-year break, but Sanju gave her the confidence she needed. She expressed excitement for her future and hoped to continue growing and evolving both as an actor and a producer.

