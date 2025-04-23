Pedro Pascal Shows Support for Trans Women at Thunderbolts Premiere After UK's Controversial Gender Ruling

Pedro Pascal rocked a pro-trans community T-shirt at the London premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts. On Tuesday, April 22, the actor made a fashionable statement, championing transgender rights by wearing a simple white T-shirt bearing the phrase “Protect the Dolls.”

The phrase is commonly used within the community to refer to transgender women. Pascal’s bold move came in the wake of a UK ruling that declared trans women would no longer be recognized under the law.

This ruling came three months after former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring that only two genders—male and female—would be recognized under U.S. law.

The T-shirt worn by The Last of Us actor was designed by Conner Ives. At the time of the shirt’s launch, the American fashion designer promised that all proceeds from its sales would go to the Trans Lifeline charity.

Speaking to The New York Times, Ives said he felt inspired to use his platform to speak out on and support transgender political issues around the world—with a fashionable twist. “In the modern day, what is more ubiquitous than the graphic T-shirt?” he said at the time.

Pascal has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. His connection to the community deepened after his sister, Lux, 32, came out as a trans woman in 2021. At the Thunderbolts premiere, the actor paired the T-shirt with a brown coat, classic black trousers, loafers, and a purple baseball cap.

He wasn’t the only celebrity to wear one of Ives’ T-shirts. Troye Sivan previously advocated for the trans community by wearing the T-shirt during Charli XCX’s Coachella set. Pascal attended the Thunderbolts premiere to support his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe castmates.

He has joined the MCU to play Mr. Fantastic in the highly anticipated Fantastic Four movie—the first under Marvel’s banner.