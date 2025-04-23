Archana Kottige ties the knot with cricketer BR Sharath; celebs like Devdutt Padikkal, Ashika Ranganath, and more join the celebrations

Kannada actress Archana Kottige tied the wedding knot on April 23, 2025, with cricketer BR Sharath. In a traditional ceremony held in Bengaluru, the wedding was attended by celebrities from both the acting and cricketing worlds.

As per glimpses shared by the Times of India, famous celebrities such as Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Devdutt Padikkal, Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna, and others were spotted at the venue. These cricketers, along with BR Sharath, were former teammates who played together in the Ranji Trophy.

Moreover, actresses like Khushee Ravi, Amrutha Iyengar, Ashika Ranganath, and others also graced the event.

Archana Kottige and BR Sharath conducted their marriage following traditional Hindu customs in Bengaluru. The couple had gotten officially engaged a couple of months ago and have now entered wedlock.

For those unaware, BR Sharath is an Indian cricketer who plays for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. A right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper, he scored a century in his debut Ranji Trophy match on November 14, 2018. The cricketer also captained the Indian team in the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup held in Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Archana Kottige is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Kannada cinema. She made her debut in 2018 with the film Aranyakanda, which was followed by Vaasu Naan Pakka Commercial.

In 2022, she went on to star in the film Dear Sathya, and later in the Ganesh-starrer Triple Riding. The movie, directed by Mahesh Gowda, was a romantic comedy that received mixed reviews from critics.

Moving forward, the actress appeared in various roles in films such as Vijayanand, Hondisi Bareyiri, and the 2023 black comedy Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy in his directorial debut and presented by Rakshit Shetty under the Paramvah Pictures banner.

The film, which received a highly positive response from critics, even featured Kantara’s Rishab Shetty in a cameo appearance. Furthermore, Archana was also seen playing a key role in the web series Ayyana Mane.

