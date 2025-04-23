Is Leonardo DiCaprio Pulling Last Strand to Stop Vittoria Ceretti from Walking Out of Relationship? Reports Reveal THIS

Leonardo DiCaprio is pulling the final strands to make his relationship with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti work. Previously, the latter revealed to Vogue France that she has been treated as a shadow to the Killers of the Flower Moon star amid his popularity and fame over the years.

The actor is known to date younger women and often keeps the ball in his court in case of calling it off. However, it is different this time, and the sources close to the movie star claimed that DiCaprio wants to make it work with his partner.

An insider also revealed that the actor recently appeared at the CinemaCon, looking significantly younger than his age. Speaking of how Ceretti’s statements have affected the Titanic actor, the sources revealed, "Obviously, her words influenced Leo. He has never been dumped in his entire life, and he's not about to let it happen now."

As for the model’s conversation with the media portal, Vittoria claimed, "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying.”

She further added, "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So, it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you."

The source close to DiCaprio further stated that the actor is trying to look more in shape to impress his girlfriend. During his latest outing too, the Shutter Island star dyed his hair and eyebrows and even got a little touch-up to look sharper.

An insider stated, “For the first time, he's worried that she could leave him, and he's not ready for it."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been linked together since 2023.

