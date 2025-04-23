Post Malone's Ex-Fiancée Served Custody Legal Papers to Singer in 'Very Brutal Way': Report

Post Malone has been served with legal papers from his ex-fiancée, following the former couple’s recent split. The reports reveal that the musician will fight for the custody of his two-year-old, whom he shares with his previous partner.

At the time of dating, Malone did not reveal the name of his baby or his girlfriend, prompting the fans to call her Jamie. Months later, the singer shared on his social media platform that he was engaged to Jamie.

According to the reports of Page Six, Jamie revealed last week that her real name is Hee Sung Park and was filing for legalities to get the sole custody of her baby. It is alleged that Park had located the Fortnight crooner, and got the documents sent to his Los Angeles home two days before he was scheduled to play at Coachella.

The source close to Malone revealed that the process server personally handed the documents to the singer at around 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, the musician made headlines at Coachella by performing one of the star-studded concerts. He also brought out Ed Sheeran and Jelly Roll as surprise guests during his performance.

As for the legalities, Park mentioned her daughter’s name as simply DDB and asked for full custody, since the kid has been staying with her since November. She claimed to be open to joint custody or even providing visitation time to her ex-fiancé.

Further in the documents, it is revealed that the former pair split up in December 2024, while their daughter was born in May 2022. Park further demanded that Malone cover all of her legal costs. For the child support, Hee Sung stated, “The court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

According to the reports, Malone has submitted his own sealed custody documents in Utah but is yet to respond to Park’s filing.

