Costao: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer’s director Sejal Shah reveals why she chose him; ‘Many have noted a striking physical...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most acclaimed actors in India. He is currently gearing up for the release of his OTT movie Costao. Director Sejal Shah recently opened up about his casting. She shared that while many have observed a resemblance between Nawazuddin and the character he plays, it wasn’t the reason that she chose the actor.

In a recent conversation with IANS, Sejal Shah revealed why Nawazuddin Siddiqui was her choice for the lead role in Costao. She said, “Many have noted a striking physical and personal resemblance between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the character Costao, but this was not why I chose him for the role.” She stated that she knew Nawaz was the only person who could truly play Costao right from the time she started working on the film.

Sejal further shed light on the character saying that Costao wasn’t a typical hero. She mentioned that he was deep and complex, so they needed an actor who could handle big character changes.

The filmmaker lauded Nawazuddin, saying, “Nawaz’s exceptional talent is undeniable, but it’s his ability to infuse every scene with raw intensity, nuanced finesse, and authentic sophistication that sets him apart.” She said that he fully became the character without making it look like a ‘caricature.’ Sejal concluded by saying that she waited for a long time to make the movie because only Nawaz could give the required performance.

The release date of Costao was announced along with the trailer. The caption read, “The story of a real hero, a Customs Officer who shook an entire crime network. This isn’t just a fight. It’s a legacy carved in sacrifice. #Costao Trailer Out Now! #Costao premieres 1st May, only on #ZEE5.”

Costao is inspired by the life of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a customs officer from Goa. Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the cast includes Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar Huli, Gagan Dev Riar, Hussain Dalal, and more.

The film is directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui. Costao will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from May 1, 2025.

