The Royals: Chunky Panday had hilarious problem when he first met real-life royal; 'I didn’t know whether to shake his hand...'

Chunky Panday is gearing up for the release of his OTT series The Royals. The show is led by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. The trailer of the series was launched recently, where the cast and crew shared some fun stories. Chunky recalled a hilarious problem that he had when he first met a real-life royal. He revealed that he didn’t know how to greet him.

During the trailer launch event of The Royals, Chunky Panday revealed what he brought to the show. Sharing an anecdote from his real life, he said, “The first time I met a royal, I didn’t know whether to shake his hand, do Namaste, or touch his feet.”

The actor further mentioned how he thought that ‘Hukum’ was the person’s first name, as everyone kept calling him that. Chunky recalled not knowing that Hukum referred to the king, so he asked the person his surname. He added, “So, I had these fumbling problems when I met the royals for the first time. I got that into this show.”

Chunky Panday also shared his experience shooting for The Royals. He revealed that he did a ‘bit of overacting’ but was told to relax as he wasn’t in Housefull. The actor stated that he enjoyed working on the show and hoped to be in the second part.

The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. It is produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Aviraaj Singh, a prince, while Bhumi Pednekar portrays Sophia Shekhar, an entrepreneur. The cast includes Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

The synopsis on the official streaming platform revealed the plot of the series. It stated, “When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.”

The new royal romantic comedy, The Royals, is slated to release on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

