Kareena Kapoor never said she wants to lose weight, reveals her trainer; says, ‘I feel like there's torch behind her cheeks…’

Kareena Kapoor continues to be an icon of health and beauty and her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani says it is not because of “any pressure to look a certain way”. Instead, it is all about balance, self-awareness and her deep love for yoga. The Bollywood star, who is now in her 40s, has worked with Anshuka for over a decade. According to the trainer, Kareena never had weight loss goals.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Anshuka revealed that Kareena was actually her first-ever student, not just her first celebrity client. “She was my first ever student. There is so much to learn from her. She is very aware of her body,” said Anshuka. “She always loved yoga and understands her body so well that we know when to push a little or when to shift to something lighter. Some days are just about breath work.”

The trainer also spoke about Kareena’s current fitness routine, which includes a combination of animal flow movements, strength-focused yoga, and cardiovascular workouts. “Right now, we are very balanced. She is glowing. Sometimes I feel like there’s a torch behind her cheeks, it’s that beautiful,” she said.

Interestingly, Anshuka said Kareena never had a weight loss goal, even in the past. “There has never been a time when she has said, ‘I want to lose weight.’ The most she’s ever thought about is maybe dropping a waist size,” she explained.

Kareena’s approach to fitness is more about maintaining her energy, feeling good, and staying connected with her body. It’s about wellness rather than just appearances. Her discipline and commitment are clearly reflected in her glowing skin and healthy lifestyle.

When asked about Kareena’s favorite and least favorite exercises, Anshuka shared that the actress does not enjoy balancing poses like vrikshasana. “She finds them boring,” she laughed. “But she loves Surya Namaskar and backbends. Yoga is a lifestyle for her.”

In 2024, Kareena Kapoor appeared in two major films, Singham Again and Crew, continuing to impress fans with her performances and dedication to her craft. Her mindful approach to fitness makes it clear that she’s not only aging gracefully but also radiantly.

