Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly crosses Enthiran in Malaysia; races towards Vikram

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly has been making waves at the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. The movie is doing exceptional business in Tamil Nadu and overseas territories and setting new benchmarks for the upcoming Ajith Kumar movies. Here's taking a look at its box office collection at the Malaysian box office.

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly grosses RM 9.85 million in Malaysia

Released on April 10, Good Bad Ugly raked in over RM 9.85 million at the Malaysian box office by the end of its second weekend. In just 11 days of release, it became Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing movie in this territory.

It also went past Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar (RM 8.9 million) and Rajinikanth's Enthiran (RM 9.7 million) in Malaysia. The movie is now heading to cross the lifetime collections of Kamal Haasan's Vikram (RM 10.97 million) at the Malaysian box office.

Good Bad Ugly, currently, secures the 12th spot among the top-grossing Tamil movies in Malaysia. The No. 1 spot belongs to Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time with a whopping collection of RM 15.15 million. It will be interesting to see at which spot the movie ends its theatrical run at the Malaysian box office.

Top Tamil Movie Grossers in Malaysia:-

The Greatest Of All Time - RM 15.15M

Jailer - RM 14.18M

Leo - RM 13.2M

Kabali -RM 12.68M

Bigil - RM 12.67M

Amaran -RM12.27M

Mersal -RM 11.86M

Varisu -RM 11.59M

PS1 -RM 12.5M

Vikram -RM 10.97M

Good Bad Ugly - RM 9.85M (11 Days)

Enthiran -RM 9.7M

Sarkar - RM 8.9M

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

