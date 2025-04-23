WATCH: BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday step out together in style; latter’s rumored beau Walker Blanco joins

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have been friends since childhood. They never fail to showcase their support for each other on social media. They have also been spotted hanging out together on different occasions. The BFFs recently stepped out in style for a cafe outing. Ananya’s rumored beau, Walker Blanco, also joined them.

Advertisement

Today, April 23, 2025, the paparazzi captured Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday getting out of their car and entering a cafe in Mumbai. The Archies actress donned a chic look with a white crop top, blue shirt, and denim pants. She carried a white bag and wore sunglasses. Her hair was styled in a bun.

Meanwhile, Ananya was glowing in a lilac top and white jeans. She had her shades atop her head.

Watch the video here!

Later, the duo was seen exiting the cafe separately. Suhana even posed with some of the fans before leaving in her car. Interestingly, Ananya’s rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco, also exited the same cafe around that time, meaning that they were hanging out together. He wore a white t-shirt and beige pants with a black cap, completing his look.

Check out the exit videos here!

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan received a lot of love from the netizens in the comments section. One person said, “Cute girls suhana and Ananya,” while another wrote, “Both young ladies are beautiful.” A user stated, “Ananya natural beauty and talented actress,” and another exclaimed, “Marvellous Suhana Khan.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Advertisement

On the work front, Suhana Khan is gearing up to start the shooting of King. She will be collaborating with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, for the action thriller.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2. She played the role of Dilreet Gill in the film co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The actress has the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil and the second season of Call Me Bae in her lineup.

On the personal front, rumors of Ananya dating Walker began during the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra proves chivalry isn't dead as he gets papped with pregnant wife Kiara Advani outside hospital: WATCH