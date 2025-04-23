The Royals: EPIC moments from Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming show that have fans hooked; glossy romance to powerful punchlines

The trailer for the much-awaited Netflix series The Royals was released on April 22, 2025. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, and a strong supporting cast, the trailer gives a sneak peek into a world filled with aristocracy, luxury, and magnificence. Here are the standout moments from the trailer that have fans buzzing with excitement!

1. A Royal Backdrop: ​The Royals is a contemporary Indian romantic comedy series set in the fictional city of Morpur. The story follows Sophia Shekhar, a determined CEO portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, who arrives to revitalize the fading grandeur of Morpur Palace. There, she encounters Prince Aviraaj Singh, played by Ishaan Khatter, a carefree royal resistant to change.

2. Star-Studded Cast: The show also boasts a talented ensemble cast including Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles. It also marks the highly anticipated acting comeback of the legendary actress Zeenat Aman.

3. Modern Love Story With a Twist: As Bhumi and Ishaan’s characters from vastly different backgrounds cross paths, a gradual and compelling romance begins to blossom, set against a backdrop of wit, emotion, and royal chaos.

The fun-loving, polo-obsessed heir of Morpur finds himself teaming up with the driven and sharp-witted CEO, Sophia Shekhar. Together, they must rescue his chaotic royal household from financial disaster and protect her premium homestay business from aggressive investors.

4. Zeenat Aman's comeback: The upcoming series also marks the return of veteran actor Zeenat Aman after a long hiatus.

5. Punchlines and tongue-in-cheek dialogues: Replete with punchlines and tongue-in-cheek dialogues, the show also offers a brewing romance between the lead couple, who felt hatred at first sight.

Ishaan is trying to come to terms with the financial mess of his seemingly rich family, while Bhumi tries to assert her own rules in the fading world of royal lineage.

The Royals is a charming romantic comedy set against the backdrop of royal life, providing a fresh take on love between two vastly different worlds. The show promises to be an entertaining experience, as the clash of these contrasting environments generates both sparks and tension.

Developed and written by Neha Veena Sharma, The Royals is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The series is produced by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

