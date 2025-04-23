Sidharth Malhotra proves chivalry isn't dead as he gets papped with pregnant wife Kiara Advani outside hospital: WATCH

2025 is set to be a special year for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple announced in February that they were expecting their first child. Sidharth has been setting major husband goals, showing his care and protectiveness towards Kiara. Once again, the actor proved that chivalry isn’t dead as he waited for his pregnant wife to exit the car outside a hospital.

Advertisement

Today, April 23, 2025, Pinkvilla shared a video on their Instagram account. In the clip, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted outside a hospital. The Yodha actor was seen getting out of a car in a white t-shirt and grey pants. He wore a cap and a face mask.

Sid waited like a gentleman as Kiara got out of the car. She donned an oversized pink shirt and beige pants. She was seen carrying a handbag, and her face was also covered with a mask.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s video here!

In another video shared by the paparazzi, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen exiting the place. The dad-to-be had an arm around his wife as he helped her sit back inside the car.

Check it out!

Meanwhile, on February 28, 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared the happy news in a heartwarming way. They posted a picture of their hands holding a cute pair of white baby socks on Instagram. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress captioned the post, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar were among the many Bollywood celebrities that sent the soon-to-be-parents heartfelt wishes.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has been shooting for his movie Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. It is a cross-cultural romantic comedy. The actor also has VVAN - Force of the Forrest and Race 4 in his lineup.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in the YRF Spy Universe film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Apart from that, she has Toxic in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty wants to do everything with granddaughter Evaarah that he missed doing with Athiya Shetty: ‘Was constantly working’