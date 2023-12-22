Taare Zameen Par Then vs Now: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary to Girija Oak; Here’s what the cast is doing after 16 years
Taare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda and others, clocked 16 years yesterday. Let’s take a look at what the film’s cast is up to, 16 years later!
Taare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, clocked 16 years of release yesterday. Directed and produced by Aamir, the film was released on December 21, 2007, and earned widespread critical acclaim. It was one of the first Bollywood films to highlight the issue of dyslexia and do so in a sensitive way. The film’s cast also includes Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanay Chheda, Girija Oak Godbole, and Sachet Engineer. It has been 16 years since the film was released, and the film’s cast has come a long way since then. Here’s looking at what the cast of Taare Zameen Par is doing now, 16 years later.
1. Darsheel Safary as Ishaan Awasthi
Darsheel Safary, who played the leading role of an artistically gifted 9-year-old boy in Taare Zameen Par, was lauded by one and all for his portrayal of Ishaan Awasthi. This film marked his acting debut, and post-Taare Zameen Par, he was seen in the 2010 film Bumm Bumm Bole, the 2011 film Zokkomon, and Deepa Mehta's Midnight Children (2012). Darsheel is now 26 years old and was last seen in the sports drama Hukus Bukus, co-starring Arun Govil.
2. Aamir Khan as Ram Shankar Nikumbh
Aamir Khan played the role of an art teacher named Ram Shankar Nikumbh, who suspects that Ishaan is dyslexic and helps him overcome the reading disorder. Taare Zameen Par marked Aamir’s directorial debut. He recently announced his upcoming film titled Sitare Zameen Par and mentioned that the film's theme is similar to that of Taare Zameen Par.
3. Tisca Chopra as Maya Awasthi
Tisca Chopra portrayed Ishaan’s mother, Maya Awasthi, in the film. Post Taare Zameen Par, she appeared in films such as Love Breakups Zindagi, Firaaq, Rahasya, Qissa, and more recently in JugJugg Jeeyo and Dono. She will next be seen in Homi Adajania's upcoming film, Murder Mubarak. Apart from being an exceptional actor, Tisca is also the author of books such as Acting Smart and What's Up With Me?
4. Vipin Sharma as Nandkishore Awasthi
Vipin Sharma was seen as Ishaan’s father, Nandkishore Awasthi. After the success of the film, he was seen in the horror films Karthik Calling Karthik, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Paan Singh Tomar, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kick, and the 2020 thriller series Paatal Lok.
5. Tanay Chheda as Rajan Damodran
Tanay Chheda portrayed the role of Ishaan's best friend and classmate, Rajan Damodran. Post-Taare Zameen Par, he also starred in the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. He was then seen as Junior Rizwan in the 2010 film My Name Is Khan. His last appearance was in the 2011 German film Lilly the Witch: The Journey to Mandolan.
6. Sachet Engineer as Yohaan Awasthi
Sachet Engineer played Yohaan, the older brother of Ishaan. Taare Zameen Par is the only film Sachet has worked in. He featured in a few commercials after that. Currently, he is studying periodontology at UCL Eastman in London, UK.
7. Girija Oak Godbole as Jabeen Khan
Girija Oak played the role of Jabeen Khan, Nikumbh’s co-worker, in Taare Zameen Par. Girija has appeared in many Marathi films as well as Hindi films such as Shor in the City, Qala, and most recently in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.
ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji to Kajol; here’s what Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cast is upto after 25 years
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles