Boys Over Flowers' Kim So Eun reacts to rumors of dating soccer player, clarifies marriage speculations: 'Jung Dong Ho and I...'

Actress Kim So Eun was embroiled in dating rumors with soccer player Jung Dong Ho for about a year due to them being spotted together on numerous occasions and also facing allegations of 'lovestagram' posting. On April 23, a K-media outlet reported that the two of them were in a serious relationship and had marriage in mind. Reacting to that, Kim So Eun and also an acquaintance of hers revealed the truth regarding the situation, as reported by K-media outlet OSEN.

Advertisement

The report about the Boys Over Flowers actress dating the Suwon FC player also included details regarding them traveling abroad together and planning to tie the knot. Kim So Eun denied the contents of the report, stating, “The dating rumors are absolutely not true.” She also clarified that she went abroad for her personal reasons—filming of an upcoming project. The report also alleged that former soccer player Heo Beom San served as the matchmaker for the duo.

The actress refuted that too, mentioning, “Beom San is a friend I’ve known for 15 years. Heo Beom San, Jung Dong Ho, and I are part of a golf group.” Kim So Sun's association with her alleged boyfriend through golf was also confirmed by an associate of hers. They told OSEN that "both Kim So Eun and Jung Dong Ho are acquaintances who have met in the same place." As per them, the actress knew the soccer player well through mutual acquaintances, but they were not romantically involved at all.

Advertisement

The unnamed associate also felt that the reason for the duo's constant link-ups with each other was likely due to meet-ups through their golf club and shared social circle. They said, "It seems that the overlap of golf club members and acquaintances has led to misunderstandings due to frequent meetings." Kim So Eun's associate also clarified the alleged couple being together on the actress' birthday.

They stated, "It is true that Jung Dong Ho attended a birthday party with Kim So Eun and her acquaintances. However, the two are not in a romantic relationship; they simply enjoyed the party together due to overlapping acquaintances and gatherings.”

ALSO READ: Did you know Kim Soo Hyun was supposed to star in Boys Over Flowers? Here's why popular K-drama actor was replaced