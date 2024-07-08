WATCH: When Aamir Khan knew Darsheel Safary was Taare Zameen Par’s Ishaan in first audition shot: 'Usne dialogue bhi nahi bola tha'

Taare Zameen Par, which was released in 2007, is one of the most loved Hindi movies of all time. The film lives in the hearts of audiences to date with its scenes regularly going viral on social media. This Aamir Khan movie marked the debut of Darsheel Safary, who played the lead role of Ishaan. Recently, the first audition clip of Darsheel surfaced on the internet along with an old quote of Aamir who knew the former was Ishaan in that shot.

Darsheel Safary’s first audition clip for Taare Zameen Par wins hearts

On July 7, Aamir Khan Productions shared Darsheel Safary’s first audition clip for Taare Zameen Par on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. In the video, Darsheel is seen enacting the scene where Ishaan is distracted in class and is scolded by his teacher.

Aamir Khan’s old interview also featured in the clip, where he stated, “Mujhe yaad hai ki darsheel ka jab maine test dekha, jahan darsheel ka pehle shot aaya, aur usne dialogue bhi nahi bola tha, aur mujhe yaad hai uska chehra dekh ke, uski aankhein dekh ke, maine kaha ‘Yeh bachcha hai, yeh Ishaan hai’ (I remember when I saw Darsheel’s test, where the first shot of Darsheel came, and he had not even spoken the dialogue, and I remember seeing his face, seeing his eyes, I said 'This is the child, this is Ishaan’).”

The tweet read, “love at first shot.” Have a look at the tweet!

Reacting to the video on X, one person said, “Tugs at my heartstrings. The movie, the songs and this little boy’s performance,” while another wrote, “Everything about this movie is so fascinating. Extracting such performance from the kid to emote like a dyslexic is beyond anyone's imagination. Aamir Khan you genius.”

A user expressed, “imho the greatest casting decision in Bollywood history. He is Ishan. Ishan is him,” and another tweet read, “THE greatest child performance ever in bollywood cinema. try to change my mind.”

More about Taare Zameen Par

Alongside Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan, the cast includes Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, Tanay Chheda, Girija Oak, and more. Directed by Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par revolves around a child and his struggle due to dyslexia.

