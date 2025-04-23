Anupam Mittal breaks stereotypes, Shark Tank India judge takes BIG decision regarding his daughter's name

Anupam Mittal, the popular and one of the most bankable entrepreneurs in the country, is breaking stereotypes and how! Known for his amazing and influential career in the business world, Anupam has now proved to be a doting and loving father to his daughter Alyssa. The founder of People Group and Shaadi.com recently shared a thought-provoking LinkedIn post revealing that he has not lent his name to his daughter as her middle name.

Taking to his LinkedIn account, Anupam Mittal shared a picture with his daughter, Alyssa and penned a long caption revealing an amazing fact about his daughter's name. In the post, he recalled that when his daughter was born, he wanted to 'decide' her middle name. Like it happens in many parts of India and other countries, a father's name is passed down to the child as their middle name. Anupam didn't wish to do the same.

He shared how girls then have to add their husband's name as their middle name and no one questions it. The Shark Tank India judge then revealed that he didn't wish it to happen to his daughter. Anupama shared that instead of naming his daughter 'Alyssa Anupam Mittal,' he named her 'Alyssa Anantara.' The entrepreneur then revealed the reason for choosing Anantara as Alyssa's middle name and said Anantara means 'limitless.'

Further, Mittal elaborated on how a name might be a small thing for many. He then added, "For us, it was a way of saying, You don’t have to carry forward anyone’s legacy. You are not defined by the men in your life. You are free to write your own story."

Shedding light on how women are introduced through the men in their lives, Anupam emphasized how they wanted to maintain equality and mentioned that they wished to give their daughter the liberty to make her choices.

After Anupam shared this decision on the public platform, several applauded his thoughts and his decision. The entrepreneur was praised for breaking a stereotype and setting new parental norms.

On Television, Anupam Mittal was last seen in Shark Tank India 4 as a judge.

