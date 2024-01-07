Abhay Deol recalls being a ‘bullied child’; drops pic with ‘legends’ Zeenat Aman-Shabana Azmi from Bun Tikki set

Abhay Deol is amongst the talented lot of actors in Bollywood. Apart from his stellar performance on big screens, the actor has been making waves in the OTT space as well. Last seen in Trial By Fire, the actor is currently gearing up for his next Bun Tikki, backed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Recently, taking to his Instagram handle, Abhay shared a sweet and heartfelt note for his director and co-stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman.

Abhay Deol's gratitude note for Bun Tikki co-stars Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman

A while back, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a sweet picture with his Bun Tikki co-actors Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, and director, Faraz Arif Ansari. In the picture, all four of them are beaming wide smiles as they pose for a sweet photo. While sharing the post, the actor recalled being an underconfident and bullied child and encouraged his fans to never stop learning.

He wrote, “I was quite the under confident, under achieving, bullied child. No one had any expectations of me and neither did I inspire confidence from anyone. But that’s the beauty of life, anything is possible, so don’t stop learning. Now here I am, working with these two legends, @thezeenataman and @azmishabana18, pictured here along with my director @farazarifansari who is not a legend, (yet!).”

Advertisement

The actor continued, “Believe in yourself, validate yourself, it’s the internal that influences the external. Only you can put yourself down, or up, don’t give that power away to anyone. Our film “Bun Tikki” is almost over, and like me, it’s a little film that dares to dream big. So can you! Thank you @farazarifansari, for believing in me.”

Take a look:

Bobby Deol and Faraz Arif Ansari react

In response to the post shared by the actor, the director replied to Abhay’s post and wrote, "i love you beyond words can comprehend, @abhaydeol. just very grateful that i get to share my life with you in this lifetime (accompanied by red heart emojis)" Proud brother Bobby Deol also dropped red hearts while reacting to the post.

It was in November last year that ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra spoke on the venture with a beautiful picture of Abhay and the legendary actresses. The film will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh join hands for Manish Malhotra’s production, Ul Julool Ishq