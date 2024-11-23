Abhishek Bachchan REACTS on being compared to Irrfan Khan after I Want To Talk: ‘That’s got nothing to…’

Abhishek Bachchan is receiving widespread praise for his performance in I Want To Talk. Recently, he discussed the preparation that went into his role and responded to comparisons with the legendary Irrfan Khan, stating that he doesn’t see any connection between the two.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan responded to the praise he received for his performance in I Want To Talk, where many viewers noted that they saw shades of Irrfan Khan in his portrayal. He humbly dismissed the comparison and said, "That's got nothing to do with me. Actors are very well-paid, pampered puppets. Here's the grand master puppeteer," he added, crediting director Shoojit Sircar.

The actor also recently shared his thoughts on his role in the film, calling the compliment of being described as the ‘re-birth of an actor’ wonderful. He emphasized that every actor should strive to reinvent themselves with each film, while still maintaining their unique essence.

He expressed that it’s important to avoid repetition in performances and to always aim for something fresh and different, constantly pushing to explore new approaches with each role.

Abhishek also spoke about working with directors, explaining that each one has their own unique approach and method. He believes that once an actor is on a director's creative journey, they must fully submit to their vision. He expressed that this philosophy has guided him throughout much of his career, and he’s stayed true to it for the most part.

The I Want To Talk actor further shared his experience working with director Shoojit Sircar on the film, revealing that the filmmaker doesn’t want his actors to act but simply be their characters. He spends months preparing his actors for their roles, which initially feels unconventional and a bit bizarre.

Advertisement

When Abhishek asked about his approach, Shoojit asked for complete trust. Reflecting on this, he compared it to trust exercises from his drama school days, emphasizing how as an actor, you are essentially handing over your heart to the director, showing your vulnerability and asking them to handle it with care.

Abhishek Bachchan further explained that once an actor decides to trust the director, any hesitation about their star status can hinder the process. He emphasized that if an actor thinks, "I'm a star, I won't do this," they’re not allowing the director to fully realize their vision.

He drew a parallel with Forrest Gump, one of the greatest films of all time, where the protagonist is not portrayed as a traditional hero, but his character embodies heroism. He pointed out that every actor must take a leap of faith to truly bring the character to life.

The actor acknowledged that while actors often submit themselves to the director's vision, there are times when they hesitate. He understood why some actors may not fully commit, as past experiences may have left them wary.

Advertisement

However, he added that the key is to work with people they trust, despite the risks, because it's about knowing you’re in good hands.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is set to appear next in Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he decided to do I Want To Talk and it is connected to his and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya