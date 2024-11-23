I Want To Talk's Abhishek Bachchan opens up on being ‘Girl Dad’ to daughter Aaradhya amid divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai; 'We truly understand...'

On November 22, Shoojit Sircar, Abhishek Bachchan, and the team served their film I Want To Talk to the audience to enjoy and review. Recently, he made an appearance at Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 with the director. While talking about the movie, Junior Bachchan also spoke about being a dad to his daughter Aaradhya and stated that he understands how his character feels in the movie.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his recently released movie I Want To Talk which showcases the troubled relationship of a single father with his daughter. While talking about the film, the Ghoomer actor told his father Amitabh Bachchan that he understands the emotion of the movie as he has a daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Opening up about his bond with daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek added, “Aaradhya is my daughter, and Shoojit da has two daughters. We are all 'girl dads,' and we truly understand that emotion.”

The actor further spoke about his character Arjun Sen and stated that he resonated with the dad’s promise to his daughter that despite everything he was going through, he assured her that he would fight to be there for her, to dance at her wedding. “That unwavering commitment as a father is beyond words,” he stated.

Advertisement

Abhishek's statement about Aaradhya comes at a time when rumors of his divorce from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been making headlines. A couple of days ago, Big B addressed the rumors in his blog post and stated that they are ‘speculated untruths’.

In his blog dated November 21, 2024, the Piku actor expressed, “It takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me…”

Touching on the subject of the divorce of his son and daughter-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan expressed, “Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications... Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society...”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in Housefull 5.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Abhishek Bachchan questions father Amitabh Bachchan for wearing his outfits and shoes; latter says 'Joh bacha kucha hai...'