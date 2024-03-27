Kareena Kapoor has THIS advice for Jab We Met’s Geet; admits missing Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol romantic movies

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s Jab We Met was released in 2007. Over the years, the film has gained massive popularity in pop culture as well. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the storyline and characters of the romantic comedy film transcended generations. In a recent interview, Kareena who is gearing up for her next release, Crew, revisited the legacy created by her iconic character, Geet, and the film. She admitted to missing the quintessential Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol romance, and a piece of advice to Geet.

Kareena Kapoor talks about Jab We Met

It goes without saying that snippets from Jab We Met even years after its release continue to rule the internet. During a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Kareena Kapoor called it ‘amazing’ and talked about the film’s re-release in the theaters recently. She recalled people and her friends sending her videos where people recited the whole film like they were reading a book. She shared how people were narrating her, Shahid Kapoor, and every character’s dialogue. The actress agrees that the kind of impact Jab We Met had on people, very few films manage to do that.

Kareena Kapoor's advice for Geet

In addition to this, Kareena was asked if she had any advice for Geet today. The actress opined that it was the innocence that appealed to the audiences. She expressed her belief by stating, “This longevity is because she did everything and thought so much from her heart ke aaj kal log dimaag se sochte hain jo karna chahiye kabhi kabhi life mein but Geet jaisa jo apne dil se sochti hai hamesha vo aaj kal (people in today’s world think from their brains which is important at times but Geet always thought from her heart) you don’t see even in the Gen Zs.”

“I feel so that’s how somehow they are connecting that they also want to be like that, but somehow people are thinking a lot more with their mind in the 2020s,” she said as she agreed that today people are much more consumed by social media while Geet was pre-social media era.

Kareena Kapoor admits to missing romantic movies

Furthermore, during the conversation, addressing Jab We Met’s popularity and the era of rom-coms, Kareena admitted to missing that genre in today’s time. “I don’t know where have they gone. Where are all those love stories gone? Where are those Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol moments where are those? I also miss those…,” she said.

Reflecting on the internal chatter in the industry, Bebo said that people are much more inclined towards action films. Nevertheless, the actress calls audiences ‘accepting’ as she believes people’s tastes change and quality films are also well-received by the audiences.

“Ab to sab action dekh rahe hain ab hopefully comedy dekhenge agle hafte (nowadays everybody is watching action, now they will watch comedy (Crew) next week). We’re trying to bring back different genres, but I think somehow action films are appealing a lot to the audiences, but I feel audiences' taste change also. They like good films they are so accepting and loving that the fact is that if you give them something that interests them, give them a good story be it any form they just stick to it,” she said.

Bebo’s upcoming film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan also stars Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the key roles along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma making a special appearance. The film is all set to the theaters on March 29, 2024.

