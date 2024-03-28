Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's Engagement: Manisha Koirala to Ayushmann Khurrana; celebs extend warm wishes

After their engagement reports surfaced online, actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media account and confirmed the news. She and Siddharth are now engaged. The couple has publicly announced their engagement and ended all rumors with a photo of them flaunting their engagement rings today, March 28. Moments after she dropped the post, several celebrities wished the couple.

Celebrities extend warm wishes to Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on their engagement

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with Siddharth with their engagement rings. She captioned, “He said yes! E.N.G.A.G.E.D.” At the same time, Siddharth also took to his Instagram account and shared the same picture and wrote, “She Said YES! E.N.G.A.G.E.D.”

Reacting to their engagement news, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a red heart. Manisha Koirala wrote, "Congratulations sweetheart (red hearts)"

Rajkummar Rao penned, "Yayayaya Congratulations you both (red heart)" Dia Mirza said, "Love love love" Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "Woohooo congratulations!" Farah Khan said, "What a surprise!!!" Shweta Tripathi dropped happy and pink heart emojis.

Have a look:

Earlier reports claimed that the ritual took place at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple Mandapam in Srirangapur. But now it is clear that the couple only got engaged in the temple.

More about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth initially met during the 2021 film Maha Samudram. Reportedly, they fell in love on the film set. But neither of them spoke about their relationship. In 2021, speculations arose again that Aditi and Siddharth were in a relationship when they shared a video of a dance number together. They recreated a dance number on Vishal-Arya starrer Enemy's sensational song Tum Tum.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's work front

Aditi was recently seen in the Prime Video series titled Jubilee, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming period drama series titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series will premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2024. It also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

Meanwhile, Siddharth is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports-drama titled Test alongside R. Madhavan and Nayanthara in lead roles.

