It's OFFICIAL: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now engaged; couple flaunts engagement rings in first photo

Aditi Rao Hydari has officially confirmed that she has been engaged to Siddharth on March 27 after the reports circulated of both getting married with each other in a private ceremony.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Mar 28, 2024  |  03:43 PM IST |  3.6K
Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social platform X and shared a picture with Siddharth with their engagement rings. She captioned, “He said yes! E.N.G.A.G.E.D.”

Siddharth also took to his Instagram account and shared the same picture and wrote, “She Said YES! E.N.G.A.G.E.D.” Soon after their post went online fans and celebrities took to their comments section and showered immense love for their wonderful journey together.



Credits: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Instagram
