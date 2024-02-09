Aditya Dhar on claims of Article 370 being a propaganda film: 'Current Govt doesn't need small film to win elections'

The trailer of Article 370 was released on Thursday and it immediately became a topic of discussion on social media thanks to its strong political subject. The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai by actresses Yami Gautam and Priyamani along with producer Aditya Dhar and director Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film is alleged to be a government propaganda by a section of the audience. Addressing the allegations at the trailer launch, Dhar said that the current government has built Ram Mandir and they don't need a small film like Article 370 to win elections.

Aditya Dhar denies Article 370 being a government propaganda film

Ever since the teaser of Article 370 was released, a section of the audience accused the makers of making a government propaganda film and releasing it just before the elections. Responding to the allegations, Aditya Dhar said, "The current government does not need a small film like Article 370 to win the elections. They have built the Ram Mandir which no one could for the past hundreds of years, so I don't think they need to rely on us or the supposed propaganda which is being discussed."

The producer of Article 370 further explained that it is a well thought, researched, and written film, and being a Kashmiri Pandit, it is really close to his heart. He called it unfair when people doubt this emotion and label it as a propaganda film. "But the Indian audience is very smart. They know which film is propaganda and which is not and they will decide its fate," he added.

Advertisement

Aditya who directed the blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike back in 2019 also recalled the time when it was also called a propaganda film. "There was a similar narrative before the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike, but we all saw what happened later. It was a blockbuster. So, I will choose to ignore these remarks and continue making films as long as my intent is right. The day there is a wrong intention in my filmmaking, I'll quit doing it altogether," he concluded.

About Article 370

The film is based on the abolishment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the central government citing the reasons that it was promoting terrorism and corruption. The film stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in the main roles. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release on Feb 23.

ALSO READ: Aditya Dhar on putting The Immortal Ahswatthama on back burner: "It was too big to work for Indian Cinema"