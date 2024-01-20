After Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos, Nora Fatehi falls prey to Deepfake; actress REACTS

Deepfake technology is swiftly emerging as a noteworthy concern, and it seems Bollywood celebrities are increasingly falling prey to its uncanny manipulations. In the recent wave of Deepfake videos, stars like Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, and others have faced the brunt of this technological menace, much to the outrage of netizens. The latest victim on this unsettling list is none other than Nora Fatehi, whose Deepfake video has recently surfaced.

Nora Fatehi becomes a victim of Deepfake technology

A startling revelation has emerged on Instagram, where a brand is employing deepfake manipulation to showcase Nora Fatehi in promotional videos, attempting to sell their products. It's crucial to recognize that the actress herself is not part of these videos; they are fabricated using deepfake technology. Nora has taken to her Instagram stories to set the record straight, emphasizing the falseness of the content and expressing her shock at the unauthorized use of her identity in these manipulated videos.

Delhi Police arrests 24-year-old in Rashmika Mandanna's deep fake case

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video marked the beginning of a series of AI-generated celebrity videos. In the latest development, almost two and a half months after the incident, the Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 24-year-old individual from Andhra Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Eemani Naveen, who works as a digital marketer, has reportedly confessed to the offenses. Naveen came under the police's radar after an examination of over 500 social media accounts linked to the video.

According to NDTV, Naveen admitted to producing the video with the main intention of increasing his followers on Instagram. As an avid Rashmika fan, he administered a fan page exclusively dedicated to her on the platform. When the video gained widespread popularity and substantially elevated his follower count, Naveen anticipated potential issues and swiftly removed the video. In an attempt to avoid detection, he altered the name of the Instagram fan page and wiped out any pertinent digital data from his devices.

