Chainsaw Man Reze Arc: Everything To Revise Before The Storyline Begins

Chainsaw Man's first season was a massive success, showcasing the potential of anime to bring shonen manga to a wider audience. Season 1 closely followed the manga's source material, adding scenes only for enhanced action, character development, or foreshadowing future events. This faithful adaptation has led to speculation that a film adaptation of the Reze Arc, the story arc in the manga, will follow the same path as Season 1.

The Reze Arc, a popular arc in the Chainsaw Man fandom, is set to be turned into a feature film. Despite the series' unpredictable nature, anime fans have not received many hints about the next arc. Despite this, fans are expected to experience shocking moments and unexpected twists and turns in the Reze Arc, ensuring a thrilling and unpredictable experience for fans of the popular anime series.

The post-credit scenes after episode 12 hinted at the Reze Arc movie

Season 1 of Chainsaw Man saw Denji growing closer to Aki and Power, while the series' first villain, Katana Man, was taken into Public Safety's custody. This period of peace for Denji allows him to adjust to his new job and found-family. Two anime-only scenes were added after the credits, hinting at events in the Reze Arc film and Season 2 of the anime.

The first post-credit scene depicts a first-person view of a long alleyway, culminating at a mysterious door, which was previously shown in the first episode of Chainsaw Man, holding unique significance.

When the person reaches the door, it's revealed to be a young Denji, who is stopped by Pochita and tells Denji, "Stop. Don't open that door. No matter what." Just as he reaches for the doorknob. It's an ominous and chilling scene, though the mystery of the door will have to remain a mystery for anime fans for the time being.

The second post-credit scene highlights the Reze Arc, featuring a young woman walking down an alleyway with only flashes visible. Manga fans immediately recognize her as Reze, despite her unfamiliarity to anime viewers.

Reze's stroll down the street is accompanied by a female voice that says, "Tell me Denji. If you had to choose between the country mouse and the city mouse, which would you rather be?" This is an iconic phrase from the manga that holds a lot of meaning, particularly in the next immediate arc. That being the case, it was an addition that manga fans were excited to hear. Combined with the shot of Reze walking through an alleyway, the scene was an immediate confirmation that a second season of the anime was inevitable.

Fans now know that this particular set of Easter eggs wasn't actually hinting at a second season of Chainsaw Man at all, but rather the Reze Arc film. The details behind the phrase that Reze speaks, as well as the destination she's walking to, will become much clearer upon the release of the Reze Arc movie.

The Reze Arc covers chapters 39 to 52 of the Chainsaw Man manga, making it relatively short in comparison to other major arcs in the series.

Reze has consistently ranked near the top in every Chainsaw Man character popularity poll

Reze is a popular character in Chainsaw Man manga. Her character design, personality, and relationship with Denji have left a lasting impression on the manga readers, making her a meme in the Chainsaw Man fandom. Despite her involvement, fans continue to discuss her with every new manga chapter.

In the Chainsaw Man manga, Reze was voted the fourth and fifth most popular character in two popularity polls, surpassing Makima, Aki, and Power. On MyAnimeList, she remains the fifth most popular character, surpassing other main characters like Himeno, Pochita, and Kobeni. This unprecedented popularity for a character not shown in the first season may surprise anime-only fans but is justified by readers of the manga. The character's unprecedented popularity is not unwarranted.

Reze is a captivating presence in the early series, influencing Denji's character. Her relationship with Denji is crucial, shaping his character forever. A character so important to Denji is also important to Chainsaw Man fans, resulting in Reze's lasting impression. Her popularity is expected to increase significantly when the Reze Arc movie is released, further solidifying her place in the fandom.

When is the Reze Arc Film Set to Release?

There is no release date for the Reze Arc film yet, but many fans expect it to be released sometime near the end of 2024 or early 2025. It's likely that the existence of another film being adapted from one of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, Look Back, has prevented any concrete release date from being announced for the Chainsaw Man movie. Given the release of the Reze Arc film's first trailer on December 17, 2023, fans can rest assured that the film is very likely to be in the latter stages of development already.

The film is set to be produced by MAPPA, and the original anime's voice actors cast is expected to return. Reina Ueda will play the Japanese VA role, while Alexis Tipton will play the English role. The trailer's visual style differs from the anime, leading fans to expect a dramatic change in the art direction. However, the trailer suggests that the Reze Arc's art style may closely follow Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga art, which is beloved by manga readers. This would keep the film closer to the source material than Season 1 already was.

