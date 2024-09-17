After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to leave us stunned with his massive physical transformation in 120 Bahadur; Report

Farhan Akhtar, celebrated for his versatile roles as an actor, director, writer, and producer, is making a return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. He will take on the role of Major Shaitan Singh in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur. Reports suggest that Farhan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation to embody the look of a soldier, reminiscent of his dedication in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Fans are eagerly anticipating his on-screen presence and this new transformation.

A source close to the project told ETimes, Farhan Akhtar has shed significant weight to achieve a leaner appearance, reflecting the physique of Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh during his military service. The source also added that the actor has been keeping a low profile, avoiding public events to maintain the secrecy of his look.

Even at the film's official announcement, his appearance was not revealed. The source further mentioned that Farhan has also opted for a crew cut, typical of military officers, adding to the authenticity of his portrayal.

Farhan Akhtar is no stranger to physical transformations, having previously adopted an athlete's build for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan. However, his preparation for 120 Bahadur has been a unique challenge. This time, Farhan had to slim down significantly while maintaining muscle mass to accurately embody the look of a soldier. The process required a fine balance, ensuring he appeared both lean and strong for the role.

Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar recently shared a glimpse from Ladakh on Instagram, where his crew can be seen setting up for a shoot amidst the region's stunning rocky backdrop. This behind-the-scenes moment has stirred excitement for his much-anticipated return to acting. Captioned "Crew at work" with hashtags like #bts, #120Bahadur, #EkSauBeesBahadur, and #Ladakh, the post offers a sneak peek into the making of his upcoming film.

Earlier, Farhan announced 120 Bahadur with a motion poster on Instagram, featuring the powerful text: "Vo teen the… Aur hum? 120 Bahadur." This film marks Farhan's comeback after his 2021 film Toofaan.

Meanwhile, in 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar will portray Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee, in this war film centered on the Battle of Rezang La from the 1962 Indo-China War. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, the film promises to highlight Farhan's portrayal of the heroic Major Singh in this significant historical battle.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is also directing Don 3, which stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 120 Bahadur: All you need to know about Farhan Akhtar’s role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC in war-drama based on battle of Rezang La