120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar’s rock-ing BTS pic from Ladakh is sure to shoot up your excitement levels; 'Crew at work’

Farhan Akhtar, known for his impactful roles as an actor, director, writer, and producer, is set to return to the big screen after a three-year break. He will portray Major Shaitan Singh in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur. Recently, he shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s set on social media, showcasing his team at work, which has generated considerable excitement among fans.

On September 14, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a photo from Ladakh. The image shows his crew setting up props and preparing for a shoot against the stunning, rocky landscape of the region. This glimpse into the production process has heightened anticipation for Farhan’s return to acting. The post was captioned “Crew at work” and included hashtags #bts, #120Bahadur, #EkSauBeesBahadur, and #Ladakh.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments after Farhan Akhtar posted the photo, sharing their excitement. One user commented, “Can’t wait, Paaji,” while another wished, “Good luck Farhan and team.” Another fan expressed enthusiasm for his return, writing, “Looking forward to seeing you on the big screen again.” Farhan’s sister and director, Zoya Akhtar, also commented with a heart emoticon.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar announced 120 Bahadur with a motion poster on Instagram. The poster prominently featured the text, "Vo teen the… Aur hum? 120 Bahadur." Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, 120 Bahadur marks Farhan’s return to acting since his last film, Toofaan, in 2021.

In his caption, Farhan expressed his honor at bringing the story of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment to life. Known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on November 18, 1962, during the Indo-China War, the film highlights the extraordinary bravery and selflessness of the soldiers.

Farhan also acknowledged the Indian Army's support and conveyed his commitment to depicting their story with respect and humility. 120 Bahadur is a military action film centered on the Battle of Rezang La, offering an intense depiction of this historic confrontation.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is also working on Don 3, which he is directing. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

