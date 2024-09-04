120 Bahadur: All you need to know about Farhan Akhtar’s role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC in war-drama based on battle of Rezang La

Farhan Akhtar is all set to return to silver screens with his next war drama titled, 120 Bahadur. In the war film based on the battle of Rezang La, he will be seen essaying the role of PVC awardee Major Shaitan Singh. While just the mere announcement has piqued the interest of movie lovers, in this article, we have prepared a detailed write-up about the historic event.

The Battle of Rezang La was fought between Indian and Chinese troops during the war in 1962. One of the most revered battles was fought on the icy mountain tops at an altitude of over 18,000 feet on the southeastern ridge of the Chushul Valley.

This incident is forever remembered in our history for the great strength presented by our army men. The strength wasn’t just in terms of military preparedness or tactical prowess, but their valor to fight against Chinese counterparts while they were outnumbered and not well adapted to winter conditions.

Nevertheless, the soldiers of the 'C’ Company (Charlie Company), under the Kumaon Regiment's 13th Battalion, lived up to the 'Last man last round' phrase and displayed a heroic show on the chilly night of 18 November 1962. The Chinese army had better uniforms for them to sustain the -24 degrees Celsius weather. Before the day-end, out of 120 men and officers, 114 men of the Charlie Company had lost their lives. Yet, they managed to cause over 1,000 fatalities on the enemy side consisting of over 3000 army men.

In the upcoming Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai directorial, 120 Bahadur Farhan Akhtar will be taking up the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. Speaking about the revered figure, he was the one who led the 120-strong company.

The tough Indian soldiers, after utilizing their lances, indulged in a hand-to-hand fight with the enemy. Furthermore, despite enduring multiple gunshots, Major Shaitan Singh exhibited an act of exemplary courage to go from one bunker to another, reorganizing the defenses and raising the spirits of his struggling soldiers.

While he moved between the posts without any cover, he was seriously injured. His soldiers evacuated him, but they were showered with fires by the Chinese. Realizing the danger, Singh ordered his soldiers to leave, who placed him behind a boulder where he succumbed to injuries. His body was later found at the same boulder.

Five men from the Indian troop were taken as the prisoners of war who eventually escaped and one was sent back to narrate the account of events. For Singh’s valor at the Battle of Rezang La, he was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Sharing the first look poster earlier in the day, Farhan dropped inspiring posters along with the caption that read, "What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie company, 13 Kumaon regiment."

"Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism, and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds. We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valor to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent," he further added.

The heart-touching story deserves to be told to the audience. It would surely be a delight to watch Farhan displaying his acting prowess in this heroic storyline. What do you think?

